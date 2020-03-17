Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO, DNOW, FAST, LAWS, AIT)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Watsco Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 141.9%. Following is Now Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,202.7%. Fastenal Co ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,652.1%.

Lawson Products follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,831.6%, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,812.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Applied Indu Tec and will alert subscribers who have AIT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.