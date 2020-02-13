Lawson Products has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (LAWS, DXPE, VRTV, URI, KAMN)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lawson Products ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 75.32. Following is Dxp Enterprises with a a price to cash flow ratio of 62.45. Veritiv Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.12.

United Rentals follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.41, and Kaman Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.62.

