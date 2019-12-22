Top 5 Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (WYNN, CZR, LVS, MGM, IGT)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Caesars Entertai with a CE of $3,000. Las Vegas Sands ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a CE of $1,000, and International Ga rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mgm Resorts Inte on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Mgm Resorts Inte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.