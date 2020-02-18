Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Monarch Casino in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (MCRI, CNTY, MGM, LVS, CHDN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Monarch Casino ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 895.2%. Following is Century Casinos with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,324.0%. Mgm Resorts Inte ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,240.0%.

Las Vegas Sands follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,580.3%, and Churchill Downs rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,381.5%.

