Las Vegas Sands is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (LVS, MCRI, ERI, CHDN, WYNN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Las Vegas Sands ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.77. Monarch Casino is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.43. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.54.

Churchill Downs follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.86, and Wynn Resorts Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.83.

