Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry Detected in Shares of Monarch Casino (MCRI, LVS, ERI, CHDN, WYNN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Monarch Casino ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.

Churchill Downs follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55, and Wynn Resorts Ltd rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.54.

