Shares of Old Dominion Frt Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, PTSI, JBHT, LSTR, RRTS)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 105.16. Following is Pam Transport with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.64. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.90.

Landstar System follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.67, and Roadrunner Trans rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.92.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roadrunner Trans on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.40. Since that call, shares of Roadrunner Trans have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.