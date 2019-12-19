Shares of Old Dominion Frt Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, LSTR, JBHT, SAIA, KNX)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.30. Following is Landstar System with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.61. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.10.

Saia Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.48, and Knight Transport rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.52.

