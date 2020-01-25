Shares of Amerco Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Trucking Industry (UHAL, HTZ, CAR, LSTR, ARCB)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Amerco ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Hertz Global Hol with a CE of $1,000. Avis Budget Grou ranks third highest with a CE of $611.
Landstar System follows with a CE of $291, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $177.
