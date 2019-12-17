Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Old Dominion Frt in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, WERN, KNX, SAIA, LSTR)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Old Dominion Frt ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 400.5%. Werner Ent is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 595.3%. Knight Transport ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,127.5%.
Saia Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,857.8%, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,037.9%.
