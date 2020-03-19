Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Old Dominion Frt in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, LSTR, SAIA, JBHT, KNX)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.48. Landstar System is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.20. Saia Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.83.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.96, and Knight Transport rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.73.

