Old Dominion Frt has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, WERN, KNX, SAIA, LSTR)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Old Dominion Frt ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 400.5%. Werner Ent is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 595.3%. Knight Transport ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,127.5%.

Saia Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,857.8%, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,037.9%.

