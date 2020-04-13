Old Dominion Frt has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, LSTR, JBHT, PTSI, RRTS)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.15. Following is Landstar System with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.38. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.24.

Pam Transport follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.56, and Roadrunner Trans rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.52.

