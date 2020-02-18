Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Old Dominion Frt (ODFL, WERN, KNX, SAIA, LSTR)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Old Dominion Frt ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 400.5%. Following is Werner Ent with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 595.3%. Knight Transport ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,127.5%.

Saia Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,857.8%, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,037.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Old Dominion Frt on January 9th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Old Dominion Frt have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor Old Dominion Frt for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.