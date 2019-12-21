Amerco has the Highest Level of Cash in the Trucking Industry (UHAL, HTZ, CAR, LSTR, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Amerco ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Hertz Global Hol with a CE of $1,000. Avis Budget Grou ranks third highest with a CE of $611.

Landstar System follows with a CE of $291, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $177.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avis Budget Grou on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Avis Budget Grou have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor Avis Budget Grou for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.