Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT, BUFF, HSY, MKC, LANC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.20. Blue Buffalo Pet is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.07. Hershey Co/The ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.97.

Mccormick-N/V follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.72, and Lancaster Colony rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.38.

