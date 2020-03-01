MySmarTrend
Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT, BUFF, MKC, HSY, LANC)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:35am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.12. Blue Buffalo Pet is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.07. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.88.

Hershey Co/The follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.75, and Lancaster Colony rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.54.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mccormick-N/V and will alert subscribers who have MKC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

