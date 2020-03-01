Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (KLAC, CCMP, PDFS, ENTG, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.55. Cabot Microelec is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.74. Pdf Solutions ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.57.

Entegris Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.41, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.10.

