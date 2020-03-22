Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Applied Material in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMAT, LRCX, KLAC, ENTG, AMKR)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Applied Material ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Lam Research is next with a CE of $6,000. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.
Entegris Inc follows with a CE of $625, and Amkor Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $596.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Applied Material on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.89. Since that call, shares of Applied Material have fallen 34.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash applied material lam research kla-tencor corp entegris inc amkor tech inc