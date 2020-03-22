Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Applied Material in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMAT, LRCX, KLAC, ENTG, AMKR)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Applied Material ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Lam Research is next with a CE of $6,000. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Entegris Inc follows with a CE of $625, and Amkor Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $596.

