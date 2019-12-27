Kla-Tencor Corp is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (KLAC, CCMP, LRCX, ENTG, PDFS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.00. Cabot Microelec is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.82. Lam Research ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.51.

Entegris Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.35, and Pdf Solutions rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.28.

