Cabot Microelec has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (CCMP, KLAC, ENTG, LRCX, PDFS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cabot Microelec ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.84. Kla-Tencor Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.54. Entegris Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.85.

Lam Research follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.01, and Pdf Solutions rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.92.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Microelec and will alert subscribers who have CCMP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.