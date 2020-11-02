Cabot Microelec is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CCMP, KLAC, ENTG, LRCX, PDFS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cabot Microelec ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.07. Following is Kla-Tencor Corp with a EV/Sales of 6.70. Entegris Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.70.

Lam Research follows with a EV/Sales of 4.77, and Pdf Solutions rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.19.

