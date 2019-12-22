Applied Material has the Highest Level of Cash in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMAT, LRCX, KLAC, ENTG, AMKR)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Applied Material ranks highest with a CE of $7,000. Lam Research is next with a CE of $6,000. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.
Entegris Inc follows with a CE of $625, and Amkor Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $596.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amkor Tech Inc on June 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Amkor Tech Inc have risen 77.5%. We continue to monitor Amkor Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash applied material lam research kla-tencor corp entegris inc amkor tech inc