Top 5 Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (LTS, OPY, GCAP, COWN, BGCP)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.47.

Cowen Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.52, and Bgc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71.

