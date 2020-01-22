Shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LTS, OPY, GCAP, COWN, BGCP)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

Cowen Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15, and Bgc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

