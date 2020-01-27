Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LTS, OPY, GCAP, COWN, BGCP)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.47.

Cowen Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.54, and Bgc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gain Capital Hol on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.61. Since that call, shares of Gain Capital Hol have fallen 12.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.