Shares of Trinseo Sa Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, KRO, WLK, LYB, OLN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.38. Kronos Worldwide is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.60. Westlake Chemica ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.55.

Lyondellbasell-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.97, and Olin Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.72.

