Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, WLK, LYB, CBT, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72. Following is Westlake Chemica with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83. Lyondellbasell-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.77.

Cabot Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56.

