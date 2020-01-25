Lyondellbasell-A has the Highest Level of Cash in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, WLK, TROX, TSE, KRO)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Westlake Chemica with a CE of $2,000. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.
Trinseo Sa follows with a CE of $433, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the top five with a CE of $333.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kronos Worldwide on December 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.02. Since that call, shares of Kronos Worldwide have fallen 9.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash lyondellbasell-a westlake chemica tronox ltd-cl a trinseo sa kronos worldwide