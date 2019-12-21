Lyondellbasell-A has the Highest Level of Cash in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, WLK, TROX, TSE, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Westlake Chemica is next with a CE of $2,000. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Trinseo Sa follows with a CE of $433, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the top five with a CE of $333.

