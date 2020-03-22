Highest Level of Cash in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A (LYB, WLK, TROX, TSE, KRO)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Westlake Chemica is next with a CE of $2,000. Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Trinseo Sa follows with a CE of $433, and Kronos Worldwide rounds out the top five with a CE of $333.

