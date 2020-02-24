MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SFS, IMKTA, KR, VLGEA, NGVC)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Ingles Markets-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Village Super -A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Natural Grocers rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

