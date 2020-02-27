Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SFS, IMKTA, KR, NGVC, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Ingles Markets-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. Kroger Co ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

Natural Grocers follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37.

