Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CASY, SFM, NGVC, KR, IMKTA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65. Following is Sprouts Farmers with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.38. Natural Grocers ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19.

Kroger Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

