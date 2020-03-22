Top 5 Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (KR, WMK, VLGEA, CASY, SFS)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a CE of $347. Weis Markets Inc is next with a CE of $99. Village Super -A ranks third highest with a CE of $87.

Casey'S General follows with a CE of $77, and Smart & Final St rounds out the top five with a CE of $72.

