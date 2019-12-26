Smart & Final St is Among the Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (SFS, KR, IMKTA, NGVC, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Following is Kroger Co with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18. Ingles Markets-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23.

Natural Grocers follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natural Grocers. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natural Grocers in search of a potential trend change.