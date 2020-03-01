Shares of Casey'S General Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, SFM, NGVC, IMKTA, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45. Natural Grocers ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24, and Kroger Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.18.

