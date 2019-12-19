Shares of Casey'S General Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, SFM, KR, IMKTA, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.34. Following is Sprouts Farmers with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.27. Kroger Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.49.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.43, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.53.

