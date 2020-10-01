Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Village Super -A (VLGEA, WMK, NGVC, IMKTA, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Village Super -A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.58. Weis Markets Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.20. Natural Grocers ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.48.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.29, and Kroger Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.43.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 20.1%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.