Kroger Co is Among the Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (KR, WMK, VLGEA, CASY, SFS)
Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Kroger Co ranks highest with a CE of $347. Weis Markets Inc is next with a CE of $99. Village Super -A ranks third highest with a CE of $87.
Casey'S General follows with a CE of $77, and Smart & Final St rounds out the top five with a CE of $72.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
