Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Casey'S General (CASY, KR, IMKTA, SFS, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 240.83. Following is Kroger Co with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.33. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.84.

Smart & Final St follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.34, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.58.

