Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Casey'S General (CASY, SFM, IMKTA, NGVC, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers is next with a EV/Sales of 0.50. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.39.

Natural Grocers follows with a EV/Sales of 0.31, and Kroger Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.31.

