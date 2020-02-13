Casey'S General has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Food Retail Industry (CASY, KR, IMKTA, SFS, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 248.09. Kroger Co is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.51. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.46.

Smart & Final St follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.34, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.80.

