Casey'S General is Among the Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CASY, SFM, IMKTA, KR, WMK)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 0.75. Sprouts Farmers is next with a EV/Sales of 0.63. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.40.

Kroger Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.33, and Weis Markets Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.32.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Weis Markets Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Weis Markets Inc in search of a potential trend change.