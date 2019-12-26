Top 5 Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (TSE, OLN, KOP, TROX, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35. Following is Olin Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41. Koppers Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.42.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59.

