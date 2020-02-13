Shares of Calgon Carbon Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CCC, KOP, HWKN, TG, CBT)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 153.47. Koppers Holdings is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.25. Hawkins Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.29.

Tredegar Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.75, and Cabot Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.14.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Calgon Carbon and will alert subscribers who have CCC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.