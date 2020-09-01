Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC, CCMP, ENTG, LRCX, PDFS)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.03. Following is Cabot Microelec with a EV/Sales of 6.45. Entegris Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.27.
Lam Research follows with a EV/Sales of 4.47, and Pdf Solutions rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.35.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pdf Solutions on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Pdf Solutions have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Pdf Solutions for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest enterprise value to sales ratio kla-tencor corp cabot microelec entegris inc lam research pdf solutions