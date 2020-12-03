Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (KIM, RVI, UBA, WRI, ROIC)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kimco Realty ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.93. Retail Value Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 55.36. Urstadt Biddle-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.57.

Weingarten Rlty follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.50, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.88.

