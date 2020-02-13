Kimco Realty has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Retail REITs Industry (KIM, UBA, WRI, ROIC, BRX)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kimco Realty ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.86. Urstadt Biddle-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.14. Weingarten Rlty ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.59.

Retail Opportuni follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.76, and Brixmor Property rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kimco Realty and will alert subscribers who have KIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.