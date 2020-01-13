Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Kimco Realty (KIM, UBA, WRI, ROIC, SKT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kimco Realty ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 88.74. Urstadt Biddle-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.84. Weingarten Rlty ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.57.

Retail Opportuni follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.73, and Tanger Factory rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.32.

